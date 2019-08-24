Palace shock Manchester United as penalty misery continues for Solskjaer’s team

Patrick Van Aanholt struck in stoppage time to give Crystal Palace their first league win at Old Trafford since 1989 as they beat Manchester United 2-1.

Moments after Daniel James struck an 88th minute equaliser for a frustrated United side, Van Aanholt gobbled up a loose ball inside the area and powered it past David De Gea.

Jordan Ayew had capitalised on a defensive mistake to put Palace 1-0 up in the 32nd minute and United were then left to rue a second costly penalty miss of the week as Marcus Rashford cannoned a shot off the inside of the post.

It was harsh on United, who enjoyed more than 70 per cent of possession and had 22 shots at Vicente Guaita’s goal, but Palace will not care as they collected their first win of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an unchanged side despite Monday’s frustrating draw, and they looked comfortable and composed throughout the opening half an hour as they dominated possession and gradually built pressure.

Scott McTominay headed over from Luke Shaw’s corner before the left-back fired wildly over from an angle.

Rashford looked to be through on goal soon after but never brought the ball under control and Martin Kelly got a vital toe in.

James thought he had an early goal on his first Old Trafford start in the 17th minute when Martial’s blocked shot rolled his way, but Van Aanholt got a vital block in front of his goalkeeper.

Palace were offering little, defending deep with Wilfried Zaha a peripheral figure on the right, but in the blink of an eye the game changed just after the half-hour mark.

A long kick from Guaita drew out Victor Lindelof but Jeremy Schlupp beat him to the header, leaving Ayew all alone in front of goal to slide home Palace’s first league goal at Old Trafford since 2004.

United immediately suffered another blow as Shaw, who had grabbed his thigh moments earlier, trudged off to be replaced by Ashley Young.

Palace were growing in confidence and though Zaha ran in to both Schlupp and Cheikhou Kouyate on a mazy run from the right, it ended with him being denied by De Gea at close range by the left-hand post.

United needed a response but when Martial looked to be clean through he was brought down by Palace debutant Gary Cahill, who escaped with a yellow card.

United started the second half well, building pressure again but unable to carve out clear openings.

They wanted a penalty in the 54th minute when Martial hit the deck while trying to turn around Kelly, but neither Paul Tierney nor VAR were interested in their protests.

Anxiety levels were rising in the stands and that seemed to translate on to the pitch with United’s attacks thwarted by some poor decision making as passes went astray and chances were snatched at.

United had the clear chance they needed with a little over 20 minutes to go when McTominay was fouled inside the box by Luka Milivojevic.

After Pogba’s costly penalty miss on Monday night Rashford stepped up, only to see his 100 per cent record from the spot in the professional game end when his powerful drive cannoned off the left post and across the face of goal.

United’s frustrations continued to grow as they struggled to test Guaita.

Rashford wanted another penalty with a little under 10 minutes to go as he tumbled under the attentions of Kelly, but Tierney waved it away and VAR agreed with his decision that the striker was already off-balance.

United thought they had a point in the 88th minute when James calmly collected a looping cross and took a touch before picking out the top corner.

But Palace had other ideas and when Zaha ran into traffic, the ball fell for Van Aanholt to hit a powerful shot which went through De Gea.