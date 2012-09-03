Pardew suspended for shoving assistant referee

The Football Association confirmed the punishment on their website on Monday.

Pardew had already accepted a charge of improper conduct following the incident during Newcastle's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on August 18.

Pardew shoved assistant referee Stuart Burt after Newcastle had been denied a throw-in during the second half at St James' Park.

The suspension takes effect immediately, meaning Pardew will be banned from the touchline for Newcastle's league games against Everton on September 17 and Norwich City on September 22.