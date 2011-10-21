Pizarro earns Werder draw at Augsburg

The result gave Werder 17 points from 10 games and moved them up to third in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg, looking for their first home win of the season, took the lead against the run of play with a powerful Axel Bellinghausen shot in the 49th minute.

Peruvian striker Pizarro levelled in the 68th with his seventh league goal of the season.

The visitors hit the woodwork with a Markus Rosenberg header and he was also denied later by keeper Simon Jentzsch, who was playing with a fractured finger.

Pizarro twice failed to beat Jentzsch in one-on-one situations late in the game as Werder poured forward.

Augsburg are third from bottom on eight points.