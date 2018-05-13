Pogba favours Champions League & World Cup over Ballon d'Or 'dream'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists that he is more focused on team accolades like the Champions League or World Cup than individual prizes such as the Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona great Lionel Messi and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a stranglehold over football's greatest individual honour for the past decade.

Pogba has been among those touted to take over the mantle when Messi and Ronaldo's reign over football's best player on the planet winds down.

But the France international recognises such an achievement can only come about by winning the greatest team trophies.

"I want to win a World Cup and Champions League and to be the best," Pogba told Canal+.

"The Ballon d'Or is more a dream than an objective.

"You can be a happy guy and win the Ballon d'Or, Ronaldinho is an example for that."

Pogba will be a key component as Didier Deschamps' France side head to Russia to try and win the World Cup for the first time since 1998, which was held on home soil.

"France will try to be the boss in and out of the pitch during the World Cup," Pogba added.

"As for me, I was the best youngster in 2014, I'll try to be the best player now."