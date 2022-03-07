Pregnant Melanie Leupolz to miss remainder of Chelsea season
By PA Staff published
Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not play again this season after announcing she is pregnant, the club have confirmed.
The Germany international will continue “light training” in the coming months, the club say, but will not be available to play for the reigning Women’s Super League champions.
A statement from the club added: “We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.