PSL announce 2020-21 Awards nominees

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have officially announced their list of nominees for the 2020-21 PSL Awards.

The awards will take place on Sunday, 06 June 2021 at 20h00 and will be live on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC.

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) will battle for the 2020/21 PSL Footballer of the Season and the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season awards.

Voting for the PSL Footballer of the Season is done by Premier Division coaches while the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season category is voted for by the players in the Premier Division. All the other categories were voted for by panels comprising of journalists and football commentators.

In the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season category, AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy is up against Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi and the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

In the MTN8, the Orlando Pirates pair of Deon Hotto and Ben Motshwari together with Bloemfontein Celtic striker Victor Letsoalo are in line to win the MTN8 Last Man Standing.

For the Nedbank Cup categories, Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United), Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay FC) and Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs) have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament while Washington Arubi, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (both Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) will be vying for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize.

Below are the categories:

PSL Footballer of the Season

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season

Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu FC)

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mandla Ncikazi (Golden Arrows)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu FC)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Makhehlene Makhaula (AmaZulu FC)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay FC)

Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season

Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

Lindokuhle Zungu (AmaZulu)

Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns)