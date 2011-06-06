Qatar to build first stadium by 2015

"We are looking to complete the first stadium with cooling system technology by 2015," Qatar News Agency cited Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi as saying.

The Gulf state hopes to assign programme management for the first stadium by the end of 2011 "to set the ball rolling for the major project in the first quarter next year," Thawadi said.

The country planned to host a major football tournament before 2022, in addition to the Confederations Cup in 2021, he said.