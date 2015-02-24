Qatar set for November-December World Cup
The 2022 Qatar World Cup is set to be held in November and December following a recommendation from a FIFA task force.
Fears had been raised over the risks of playing the tournament in country's summer months, when temperatures reach around 40 degrees centigrade.
But, following a six-month consultation process, the last two months of the year have been put forward as the proposed dates.
The matter will be discussed at the net meeting of the FIFA executive committee, which will take place in Zurich on March 19 and 20.
