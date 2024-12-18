Quiz! Can you name every footballer to be in the top three of Sports Personality of the Year?

BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2024 was announced last night with Athlete Keely Hodgkinson taking home the award.

But we've got a football quiz for you based off the famous SPOTY award.

Only 18 footballers have been in the top three over the years - from World Cup winners to Premier League champions. For those few who made the podium on multiple occasions we've listed their most succesfull position.

We are giving you exactly five minutes to name the 18 different players who have been named in the top three of the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awward since it began in 1954.

As a clue we have given the year and the position in which each footballer finished.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

