Quiz! Can you name every footballer to be in the top three of Sports Personality of the Year?
Which footballers have made it into the prestigious top three of SPOTY?
BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2024 was announced last night with Athlete Keely Hodgkinson taking home the award.
But we've got a football quiz for you based off the famous SPOTY award.
Only 18 footballers have been in the top three over the years - from World Cup winners to Premier League champions. For those few who made the podium on multiple occasions we've listed their most succesfull position.
We are giving you exactly five minutes to name the 18 different players who have been named in the top three of the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awward since it began in 1954.
As a clue we have given the year and the position in which each footballer finished.
Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every League Cup quarter-finalist since 2000
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you name every Ballon d'Or top 10 since 2000?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.