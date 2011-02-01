Racing loan Dos Santos from Spurs
By app
MADRID - Racing Santander signed Mexico forward Giovani Dos Santos from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season just before the close of the January transfer window, the Spanish club said.
The 21-year-old, part of the Mexico squad at the World Cup finals in South Africa last year, returns to Spain after leaving Barcelona for Spurs in 2008.
Racing, who have an option to make the deal permanent in June, lie 17th in La Liga, three points above the relegation places, after a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia on Monday.
