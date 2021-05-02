Rangers vs Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Rangers vs Celtic live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 2 May, 12pm BST

Rangers will be looking to beat Celtic for the fourth time this season when the arch-rivals renew hostilities at Ibrox on Sunday.

This has been a spectacular season for Steven Gerrard’s side, who were confirmed as champions of Scotland for the first time in a decade as long ago as March 7. Given they finished 13 points behind Celtic last season - albeit on a points-per-game basis after the campaign was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic - it is some achievement for Rangers to have amassed 20 more points than the Hoops with three games remaining.

Gerrard will now be keen to see Rangers break the 100-point barrier for the first time in the club’s history, with Celtic having achieved that feat on two occasions. They could also become the fourth side to go an entire campaign unbeaten - and only the second since the start of the 20th century - and are on course to set a new record for fewest goals conceded, having shipped only 12 in 35 games to date.

Unlike their Glaswegian neighbours, Celtic are keen to put the 2020/21 campaign behind them as soon as possible. John Kennedy remains interim manager at Parkhead, with the club still looking for a permanent successor to Neil Lennon. Eddie Howe appeared set to take charge at the start of the month, and while the former Bournemouth boss is still the favourite, an appointment is not expected until the summer.

Rangers will have to make do without Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic, with both players not set to return to action until next season.

Celtic will be unable to call upon the services of Christopher Jullien, who is absent for the remainder of the campaign. James Forrest is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem but this game could come too soon for the winger.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

