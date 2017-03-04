Rashford: My game is more complete thanks to Mourinho

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford thanked manager Jose Mourinho for making him a more complete player as he dismissed concerns over his lack of game time.

Rashford burst onto the scene last season with back-to-back braces in his Europa League and Premier League debuts, while he also scored on his England bow.

However, the 19-year-old has found minutes hard to come by under Mourinho, who has preferred the experience and physicality of veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rashford has scored seven goals in 35 appearances in all competitions and the England international said Mourinho has played a key role in his development at Old Trafford.

"Jose is giving me a lot on and off the pitch and it's doing a lot for my career," Rashford told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's visit of Bournemouth.

"The people closest to me have seen me develop and they will know what I mean.

"It is a difficult thing to do sometimes, to get what you're thinking in your head into your game but he's helped me with that. My game is more complete."

Rashford added: "It's more than people realise but I am still only young. Other people at other clubs may not be playing at all so to be in this situation, to be training every day, it's massive for my development.

"You can look at it in two ways. You can either be down, angry and annoyed because you're not getting the game time or you can see it as a chance to learn and that's what I was doing. I looked at the players that were playing and saw what they were doing that I wasn't.

"I've had the minutes, my game has changed a lot and I'm pleased with how this season is going. It's not all about playing every game and scoring, it's about development. If that goes right, then in the near future that should be the case."