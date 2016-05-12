Real Madrid edge Barcelona as world's most valuable team, Arsenal climb into top five
Real Madrid kept their place at the top of Forbes' most valuable football teams, while Arsenal rose from seventh to fifth.
Real Madrid have edged Barcelona to be ranked as world football's most valuable team for a fourth consecutive year, while Arsenal have climbed into the top five.
Business publication Forbes have released their 13th annual list, with Champions League finalists Madrid now judged to be worth $3.65 billion, an increase on their $3.26bn from last year's list.
Barcelona are not far behind, with their value $3.56bn, while Premier League side Manchester United remain third on $3.32bn.
German champions Bayern Munich stay fourth with their worth now up to £2.68bn, while Arsenal have jumped from seventh to fifth after their value surged from $1.31bn up to $2.02bn over the last year.
Manchester City ($1.92bn) drop to sixth, while Chelsea ($1.66bn) slip to seventh due to the Gunners' rise and Liverpool ($1.55bn) stay eighth.
Serie A winners Juventus are ninth on $1.3bn, while Tottenham ($1.02bn) replace AC Milan ($825m) – who drop to 12th – as the sixth English club inside the top 10.
Borussia Dortmund ($836m) are 11th and French champions Paris Saint-Germain ($814m) have dropped a place to 13th. Schalke stay 14th on $655m, while Atletico Madrid ($633m) are in 15th position.
Recently relegated Newcastle United ($383m) make the top 20 as they sit below Inter ($559m), West Ham ($542m), Roma ($508m) and Napoli ($396m).
Real Madrid's standing as football's most valuable team places them second in the sporting world, with only NFL team the Dallas Cowboys ($4bn) rated higher.
Forbes' 20 most valuable teams in world football:
1. Real Madrid $3.65bn
2. Barcelona $3.56bn
3. Manchester United $3.32bn
4. Bayern Munich $2.68bn
5. Arsenal $2.02bn
6. Manchester City $1.92bn
7. Chelsea $1.66bn
8. Liverpool $1.55bn
9. Juventus $1.3bn
10. Tottenham $1.02bn
11. Borussia Dortmund $836m
12. AC Milan $825m
13. Paris Saint-Germain $814m
14. Schalke $655m
15. Atletico Madrid $633m
16. Inter $559m
17. West Ham $542m
18. Roma $508m
19. Napoli $396m
20. Newcastle $383m
