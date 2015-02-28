Referee Dowd fails to finish West Brom clash

Dowd appeared in visible discomfort as the match at the The Hawthorns neared half-time and he subsequently failed to reappear for the second period, apparently injured.

Graham Scott was called into action to take over with the whistle having originally started the match on the touchline.

Dowd was at the centre of attention earlier this season when Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reportedly questioned his fitness following his side's 5-3 defeat to Tottenham on New Year's Day.