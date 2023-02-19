Resurgent Marcus Rashford breaks personal record as Manchester United beat Leicester

Marcus Rashford's incredible run of form continued as he scored his 23rd and 24th goals of the season in Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 3-0 win over Leicester (opens in new tab).

Very much United's man of the moment, the 25-year-old has now surpassed his previous career-best tally in all competitions for a single campaign, which he achieved in 2019/20.

Only Erling Haaland (26) and Harry Kane (17) have scored more Premier League goals this term than Rashford (14), who struck either side of half-time at Old Trafford – with his second goal confirmed after a VAR check for offside.

GOAL GIVEN!! Rashford scores his second of the day ✅✅

Rashford's current best total for a league season is 17 – and with the form he's in and 14 games of this campaign remaining, surely only injury would prevent him from bettering that.

The England international has now found the net in each of his last five games – in all competitions and in the Premier League alone. It's the second time this term that he's registered in five or more successive appearances, having done so in seven straight outings across December and January.

Jadon Sancho notched United's third goal of the afternoon as Erik ten Hag and co. made it three league wins from four since defeat to leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) last month. The result puts them five points behind the Gunners, albeit having played a match more.

Leicester – unable to extend their league winning run to three games despite a bright start – remain 14th and just four points above the relegation zone.