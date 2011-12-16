Ribery to pay €2.66 million to ex-agent

A spokesman for the prosecutor said the sum concerned a contract with agent Bruno Heiderscheid dating back to 2005 when Ribery was playing for Olympique Marseille.

Ribery joined Bayern from Marseille in 2007.

"I am satisfied with the result, which is fair given the work done with Franck Ribery for more than two years, that gave him the possibility to sign for Marseille, to be capped by France and to become an important player," said Heiderscheid in an email sent to Reuters.