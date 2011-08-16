Robben ready for Bayern play-off opener

Coach Jupp Heynckes said the Dutchman was ready to help the Bavarians try to reach the group stages after they finished third in the Bundesliga last season and were forced to pre-qualify.

"He trained very well for the past three days," Heynckes told reporters on Tuesday.

Bayern are desperate to go through especially as the final will be held in Munich next year. The financial fallout from failing to advance is also estimated at about 20 million euros.

"We know this is a challenge for us. We are aware of the importance of this game and the demand to reach the group stages," said Heynckes.

"We are up against a creative and strong opponent who will not go into hiding against us."

The return leg is on August 23.