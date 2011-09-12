Robben ruled out of Bayern trip to Villarreal

The winger has been nursing the injury since the end of August and has missed the last two league games, including Saturday's 7-0 demolition of Freiburg.

He joins the injured Ivica Olic, Daniel Pranjic and Breno on the sidelines

"He is still feeling the effect of his injury which will not allow him to play against Villarreal," the club said after coach Jupp Heynckes named the same squad as for the Freiburg win.

The Champions League final will be held in Munich on May 19 next year.