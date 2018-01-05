Roma's Nainggolan dropped after Instagram antics

Radja Nainggolan has been dropped for Roma's Serie A clash with Atalanta after sharing videos of himself smoking, drinking and swearing on social media.

The Belgium international posted the clips to his Instagram account on New Year's Eve, when he confessed to being "absolutely smashed".

Despite initially appearing unrepentant, Nainggolan later apologised but the 29-year-old's antics have seen him excluded from the squad and fined.

Speaking at Friday's media conference, coach Eusebio Di Francesco was quick to address the matter.

Di Francesco begins by confirming that Radja Nainggolan will not be selected for Saturday's match."If you make a mistake, there are consequences. This is in line with the club's code of conduct, it's a decision I support and the player has accepted."January 5, 2018

"I'll talk about Nainggolan right away before you ask me," said Di Francesco.

"With the line dictated by the club and agreed by me, which is fully supported by Nainggolan, the player won't be called up for the Atalanta match.

"This is linked to a way of behaving which must be consistent for everyone who represents Roma.

"If you make a mistake, there are consequences. This is in line with the club's code of conduct, it's a decision I support and the player has accepted.

"Radja will not be there."

Roma head into this weekend's match with just one win from their last four top-flight outings, a run which has left them fourth, nine points behind leaders Napoli.