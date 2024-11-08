Ruben Amorim has already been handed key staffing decision amid Manchester United start date
Ruben Amorim is set to start in his role at Old Trafford from November 11
Ruben Amorim may have already been handed a key staffing decision amid his impending arrival at Manchester United.
Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - will take over on Monday after Erik ten Hag's dismissal back in October, tasked with once again hoping to restore the Red Devils back to the top of English football.
In the short term, plenty of loose ends are needed to be tied up, with his coaching and staffing a key one in particular. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy says he would like to remain at the club, but in what capacity remains to be seen.
Darren Fletcher to miss the next three games at Manchester United after he was handed an FA ban
As announced by The FA earlier today, Manchester United's technical director Darren Fletcher will serve the first of his three-match ban against Leicester City this weekend, after he was charged.
Fined £7,5000, Fletcher was slapped with a misconduct violation after he approached the officials at half-time of Manchester United's 2-1 win with Brentford on October 19
"The FA alleged that the coach acted in an improper and/or confrontational manner and/or that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official and the referee and/or assistant referees around the tunnel area at half time," read the statement posted on Friday.
"Darren Fletcher admitted to this misconduct but denied that he was abusive. However, the Regulatory Commission found this to be proven and imposed his sanctions."
Fletcher's future at the club as technical director has once again been widely discussed given the make-up of Amorim's backroom staff at the club is yet to be fully confirmed.
Rene Hake and Van Nistelrooy both have patient waits given the news - as previously reported by FourFourTwo - that Amorim wishes to bring at least five new faces with him from Sporting.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Amorim could well decide Fletcher doesn't have a role to play at Old Trafford, but we do expect the former Scotland international to remain around at least until the end of the season given the wholesale changes at the club.
Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this Sunday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy set to take charge of the Red Devils for the final time before handing over to incoming boss Amorim.
