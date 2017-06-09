Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact

Viktor Vasin's header gave Russia a 1-1 home draw against Chile despite Alexis Sanchez making an impressive impact from the bench for the visitors.

Arturo Vidal had a header controversially disallowed in the first half in Moscow, but Sanchez came on early in the second and made an instant impact, setting up Mauricio Isla to score with a superb pass.

But defender Vasin struck back for Russia with a thumping header to ensure his side avoided defeat in their final warm-up match before the Confederations Cup.

Chile, meanwhile, have one more friendly against Romania on Tuesday and have now only lost one of their last nine games.

Russia meet Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand in Group A of the competition, while Chile will play Germany, Cameroon and Australia.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men made a bright start, with Denis Glushakov weaving to the edge of area and firing just wide early on.

The hosts came even closer when Dmitri Kombarov played a neat one-two with Aleksandr Samedov and then produced a low strike from 20 yards that clipped the post.

Chile, captained by Gary Medel as he became the country's fourth player to reach 100 caps, took control for the rest of the first half.

Igor Akinfeev had to make a superb reaction save after Jose Fuenzalida's right-wing cross led to Isla sending a shot a towards the bottom corner.

Vidal then had two headed opportunities presented to him by Jean Beausejour, but saw one saved by Akinfeev and another clear the crossbar.

There was controversy shortly before half-time when Vidal thought he had put the visitors in front. He powered in another headed effort from eight yards after a corner from the left but fumed when referee Jesus Gil Manzano ruled the goal out, adjudging he had fouled marker Roman Shishkin.

Johnny Herrera made an unconvincing save from a Glushakov free-kick at the start of the second half, before the Chile goalkeeper then saved from Fedor Smolov, who failed to convert after being slipped through by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Chile brought on Sanchez and the Arsenal star set up the opening goal just 52 seconds after coming on.

His exquisite pass found Isla's run down the right and the full-back took one touch before beating Akinfeev with a low left-footed finish.

Martin Rodriguez squandered a glorious chance to double his side's lead, slicing a chance badly wide after Sanchez had set him up inside the area.

And that proved costly when Russia levelled after 67 minutes, Vasin rising to thump a header past Herrera from six yards after he had been found by Dmitri Kombarov's corner.

Sanchez had a long-range strike saved from Akinfeev before Glushakov's overhead kick was kept out by Herrera in the closing stages as the contest ended level.