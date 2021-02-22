Saffas Abroad: Phete continues to impress in Portugal
By Dean Workman
Several South Africans made their mark across the world’s top leagues this past weekend, with Thibang Phete winning the man-of-the-match award in Portugal. Catch up with the performances of all Saffas abroad making waves.
Portugal
➕3 pontos e eleito o #HomemDoJogo. Grande atuação, @cafuphete22 🌟 pic.twitter.com/PaFfupnsazFebruary 21, 2021
France
Finland
Denmark
Good victory today 💪+3 ⚪🔵but disappointed for not taking my chance(s) today but we try again next time💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/yDZw78lHEnFebruary 21, 2021
Azerbaijan
Ukraine
