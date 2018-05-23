Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid Ancelotti reports

Maurizio Sarri has been thanked for his efforts at Napoli by president Aurelio De Laurentiis amid reports Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over at the club.

Napoli finished as Serie A runners-up in 2017-18 despite posting a club-record 91 points, Juventus winning the Scudetto for the seventh year in a row.

Sarri, linked with succeeding Antonio Conte at Chelsea, has refused to commit his future to Napoli and De Laurentiis suggested after the season-ending win over Crotone time was running out for the coach.

And in a social media message posted on Wednesday, De Laurentiis gave the clearest indication yet that there will be an imminent change of coach at Stadio San Paolo.

"I'd like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his valuable contribution to the Napoli cause," De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter.

"He brought joy and prestige to Napoli and fans all over the world with an entertaining brand of football that drew praise from all quarters. Well done, Maurizio."