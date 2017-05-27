Sergio Ramos is tattooing every week – Varela bemused by Frankfurt banishment

Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela has hit back at Eintracht Frankfurt for terminating his loan spell after the defender got a tattoo in the build-up to the DFB-Pokal final, asking whether Real Madrid would treat Sergio Ramos in such a way because of his penchant for body art.

Varela had been expected to start Saturday's clash with Borussia Dortmund, but went against the wishes of coach Niko Kovac and the club's doctors when getting the tattoo, according to a Frankfurt statement on Wednesday.

The area then became inflamed, meaning the Uruguayan put his participation in the crucial match in jeopardy.

However, Frankfurt swiftly moved to end Varela's affiliation to the club by suspending his loan spell, issuing a "personal punishment" and sending him back to United.

The 24-year-old was left shocked by Frankfurt's actions, though, and was keen to point out that other players also got tattoos before the match, yet he was the only one "nailed to the cross".

Varela, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Real Madrid's second string, is quoted as saying by Bild: "I wonder what Real Madrid would do with Sergio Ramos. He is tattooing every week.

"I cannot explain why I am being so severely punished. Besides, I'm not the only Eintracht player who had a tattoo before the final.

"But only I was nailed to the cross, as if I had done something against the coach, or I would have done something else.

"Why is it that there are different rules? It's a mystery. I would never do anything that would harm my team."