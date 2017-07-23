Shaw, Young and Rojo have 'no chance' for start of new season

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo will all miss the start of the new Premier League season.

All three players are with the United squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, with Jose Mourinho's men set to face Real Madrid at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, as they continue their rehabilitation.

Shaw suffered ligament damage to his foot against Swansea City in May, Young hurt his hamstring in the Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo while Rojo sustained knee ligament damage in the previous round of that competition versus Anderlecht.

Mourinho is pleased with the progress the trio have made, but said: "They have no chance for the beginning of the Premier League season.

"Luke Shaw is the first one to recover, Marcos will be last and Ash will be in between. Luke is September, Young is October and Rojo is December, or maybe January.

"The group is really strong and it's good to be together. It's important for them to be with us and not be in Manchester working at home."