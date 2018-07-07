Sirigu signs new Torino deal

Italy international goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has signed a contract extension with Torino.

The 31-year-old - who made 37 league appearances in the 2017-18 season, helping Torino finish ninth in Serie A - will now remain with the club until 2022.

Having returned to Italian football after a spell at Paris Saint-Germain, he has become an integral part of Walter Mazzarri's plans.

Sirigu's performances at domestic level led to a recall for Italy under new boss Roberto Mancini, and he started in the 3-1 friendly loss to France in June.