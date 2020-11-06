Sirino to return following fifa break - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that star man Gaston Sirino could make his return from injury following the international break, while rumours linking the Uruguayan with a move to North Africa persist.

The forward has been one of the most influential players at Chloorkop over the last few seasons which has seen his profile grow not only in the country but across the continent.

The 29-year-old is reportedly the subject of interest from his former coach Pitso Mosimane's side Al Ahly and the Egyptian giants are believed to have tabled a bid in the region of R50m for the player, although it is believed that Downs have no interest in selling him.

Sirino’s only appearance of the season so far came in the 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarterfinal stage of the MTN8, where he was replaced in the closing stages of the match. Before going on to miss the three league matches this season against Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City‚ as well Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila (TTM) due to injury.

“He should be ready to play the next match after the Fifa break‚” said Mngqihti when asked on Sirino’s return.

“We were just being cautious because he had a grade two hamstring injury. It has taken two and half weeks now.

"We are hopeful that by the time we come back from the Fifa break he will be back with the team because he has already started light training.”