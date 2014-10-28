Six Germans in contention for Ballon d'Or prize

Captain Philipp Lahm, Mario Gotze, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Bastian Schweinsteiger all tasted success in Brazil this year and have been rewarded for their efforts with a nomination.

FIFA's award for the best player in a calendar year will be announced in Zurich on January 12 but none of the German players are set to be considered favourites.

Instead 2013 winner Cristiano Ronaldo, plus four-time winner Lionel Messi, will be expected to challenge for the individual award.

FIFA will announce which three players have received the most votes from the world's national team coaches and captains, as well as international media representatives chosen by French magazine France Football.

2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or shortlist:

Gareth Bale (Wales), Karim Benzema (France), Diego Costa (Spain), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Angel Di Maria (Argentina), Mario Gotze (Germany), Eden Hazard (Belgium), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany), Philipp Lahm (Germany), Javier Mascherano (Argentina), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Thomas Muller (Germany), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Neymar (Brazil), Paul Pogba (France), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Arjen Robben (Netherlands), James Rodriguez (Colombia), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany), Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)