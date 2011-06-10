Sought-after Gameiro keen on Valencia move

The in-demand forward enjoyed a hugely successful campaign in Ligue 1 last season, making 36 appearances and scoring 22 goals, while also breaking into the French national team, representing Les Bleus on six occasions.

However, the 24-year-old feels he needs to move on to further his career and although he was rumoured to be a top target for Premier League trio Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle, with the latter said to have met Lorient’s £10 million asking-price, the former Strasbourg striker would prefer a move elsewhere.

"I'll think about my future in the coming days," he told RMC.

"It will be Paris or Valencia. Both clubs are very hot. I'll make my decision quietly in a few days.

"I like both clubs. I'm always attracted by Spain. We'll see what happens, but remain to reach an agreement with Lorient."

Although Gameiro’s preferred destination would be Spain, Valencia are currently short of Lorient’s valuation of the player, making a move to PSG more likely with the French capital club willing to bid in the excess of £10 million.

