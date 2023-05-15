Sporting Lisbon threaten Liverpool with UEFA sanctions over proposed transfer of Manuel Ugarte: report
The Reds are preparing to match the Uruguayan's release clause, but this has still angered his parent side
Liverpool could face UEFA sanctions if midfield target Manuel Ugarte forces through a move to Anfield, with Sporting Lisbon threatening the Reds with harassment of a player in the middle of a season.
Agents of Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte are set to speak to Liverpool over a move, according to Portuguese outlet, Record (opens in new tab). The 22-year-old has impressed in Europe this season against the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham and reportedly has a release clause of £52m.
Record says that though Sporting boss Ruben Amorim wants to retain the Uruguayan for his midfield, the Lisbon giants are ready to negotiate with willing suitors for the player.
Jorge Chiljane, one of Ugarte's representatives, even admitted links to Liverpool were true when questioned about the future of Ugarte.
“Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are others. There is much talk, but I am still not sure about the club. There are many possibilities on the table.
”It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved.
“Soon I’ll be in Lisbon. I trust Jorge Mendes, who is the best agent in the world. In fact, when I told him about Ugarte for the first time, he said to me: ‘Your eyes are my eyes’.”
While Liverpool are reportedly willing to match Ugarte's release clause, Sporting are still unhappy with the Reds and have threatened legal action should the Uruguayan depart.
According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã via Sport Witness (opens in new tab), Sporting haven't allowed Ugarte to speak to other clubs at the moment. Therefore, if Liverpool are found guilty to have spoken to the player or his representatives before the transfer window, they could face sanctions by football's governing bodies.
Clubs are forbidden from agreeing personal terms with a player who hasn't been given permission by his current side under UEFA and FIFA rules. Clubs found guilty can be fined or even have transfer bans imposed upon them.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward
By Tom Hancock