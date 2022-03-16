Steve Clarke wants to boost Nathan Patterson’s Everton career

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke aims to help kick-start Nathan Patterson’s Everton career.

Patterson has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria despite a lack of game time.

The 20-year-old has only played one first-team game for Everton since his final match for Rangers on December 18. His debut against Boreham Wood lasted 45 minutes as Frank Lampard made a tactical change following a goalless FA Cup first half against the non-league side.

Clarke hopes that giving Patterson some game time for Scotland can persuade Lampard to use the right-back more often.

“There’s one or two little issues within the squad,” said Clarke, whose other right-sided wing-back, Stephen O’Donnell, has been struggling for regular starts with Motherwell.

“Nathan Patterson got a fantastic move to Everton that hasn’t quite worked out for him. He has only had one start, 45 minutes, so it would have been difficult to pick Nathan for a really competitive game, if I’m being honest.

“But, going into a friendly situation, it might be a chance to get minutes into Nathan’s legs, which will help him for us and hopefully help him get a more regular run-out with his club.

“Obviously you have to be aware of the fact that Everton are in a perilous position and I understand Frank’s dilemma in picking a young player.”

Clarke is without David Turnbull, John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Kevin Nisbet through injury and could be forced to change his squad after the weekend.

“There’s a little issue with Lyndon Dykes,” he said. “He hasn’t played for a few weeks but I had a good conversation with Mark Warburton and we will be guided by QPR and their medical staff.

“We are hopeful that Lyndon will be on the training pitch some time this week and maybe involved at the weekend.

“It’s one to keep an eye on. If it doesn’t work out in our favour then obviously I will need to call someone else into the squad.”