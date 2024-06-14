Steve McManaman exclusive: ‘Can Jude Bellingham be the best player at Euro 2024? Yeah, absolutely’

Jude Bellingham's stock has been rising exponentially since his first-team debut with Birmingham City at the age of 16 – now he finds himself with the weight of a nation on his back heading into Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid man is on top of the world at the age of just 20, having played a starring role in Los Blancos' Champions League and La Liga double in his debut campaign with the club, following an £88 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Now, Bellingham is expected to be one of the standout players in an England team littered with stars, as they attempt to win the European Championship this summer.

Bellingham has been an instant hit at the Bernabeu. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham's form has seen him emerge as one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, while many expect he could be a major contender to win the player of the tournament award at the Euros too, depending on England's success.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, former Liverpool and England midfielder Steve McManaman expects Bellingham to continue his fine form in Germany.

Bellingham could be the player of the tournament

McManaman went into Euro 2000 on the back of winning the Champions League final with Real Madrid, scoring in the final against Valencia.

“Like I was, he’ll be very confident," he explained. "Can he be the best player at the tournament? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.

"I’d just won the Champions League, then I met up with England as the Euros neared. We started well in the opening match against Portugal, who were a decent team, and I scored to put us 2-0 up.

England face off against Serbia in their tournament opener. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Then I got injured and missed the rest of the bloody tournament! Talk about bringing you back to Earth. You think you’re on top of everything; you think you’re all-conquering.

"Then bang – you’re injured, you get knocked out, you go home too early and the disappointment sets in.”

McManaman will hope it's very different for Bellingham, as the midfielder bids to play a pivotal role in Germany.

