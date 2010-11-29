Stuttgart slap record fine on red-carded Marica

The club confirmed they had fined the forward but did not reveal the amount although Stuttgart newspapers reported it was 50,000 euros, a record for the club.

"With his behaviour he not only damaged himself but also the club," said team manager Fredi Bobic.

"He had a good run, had set up goals and scored important ones in the past weeks but to take a step back with his stupid behaviour is very disappointing."

Romania international Marica had scored in the ninth minute to make it 1-1 but was sent off seven minutes later after protesting over a refereeing decision and allegedly swearing at the official.

The club also fined Zdravko Kuzmanovic after the Serb refused to approach Stuttgart fans in the stands after the game to thank them.

"In our situation there is no place for selfish behaviour, neither on the pitch nor off it," said Bobic.

The defeat left Stuttgart one spot off the bottom, on 11 points from 14 games, one more than last-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.