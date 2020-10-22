Sundowns star Zwane wins big at PSL awards

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane walked away as the big winner at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards picking up the Midfielder of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, and the top award, the Footballer of the Season.

The Bafana Bafana star played 41 games across all competitions scoring 14 goals, while also providing 12 assists as Sundowns went on to win a historic domestic treble.

The Downs star beat off competition from Lebogan Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City’s Thabo Nodada for the Midfielder of the Season award, while he edged teammate Hlompho Kekana and Manyama for the Players’ Player of the Season.

Zwane made it a clean sweep when he was named as the Footballer of the Season ahead of Chiefs man Samir Nurkovic and former Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile and teammate Gaston Sirino.

All the winners in full:

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Bradley Grobler - SuperSport United

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:

Gaston Sirino - Mamelodi Sundowns

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player:

Victor Letsoalo - Bloemfontein Celtic

Nedbank Cup Player Of The Tournament:

Keletso Makgalwa - Mamelodi Sundowns

GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer:

Abednigo Mosiatlhaga - Ajax Cape Town

PSL Assistant Referee Of The Season:

Shaun Olive

PSL Referee Of The Season:

Jelly Chavani

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper Of The Season:

Ronwen Williams - SuperSport United

Absa Premiership Defender Of The Season:

Rushine De Reuck - Maritzburg United

Absa Premiership Midfielder Of The Season:

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Absa Premiership Young Player Of The Season:

Goodman Mosele

Absa-Lutely Goal Of The Season:

Hlompho Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns

Absa Premiership Coach Of The Season:

Pitso Mosimane - with Mamelodi Sundowns

Players' Player of The Season:

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Footballer Of The Season:

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns