Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead
Sydney FC are eight points clear at the top of the A-League following a 2-0 win against Adelaide United.
Two goals in three second-half minutes saw A-League leaders Sydney FC return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over lowly defending champions Adelaide United.
A goalless draw at home to Western Sydney Wanderers last time out halted a run of four consecutive victories that have seen Graham Arnold's men establish a healthy lead at the summit.
But strikes from Alex Brosque and Milos Ninkovic either side of the hour moved them eight points clear of second-placed Melbourne Victory, who have a game in hand.
Brosque's left-footed volley opened the scoring after he got on the end of a Rhyan Grant cross - his ninth goal of the season.
Ninkovic then compounded the misery for Adelaide when he fired home from the centre of the box following a Michael Zullo throw-in that was not dealt with.
For Sydney it was a fourth clean sheet in five matches, while Adelaide are without an away win all season.
Here are the fulltime stats from tonight's Harvey Norman Friday Night Football clash! January 20, 2017
