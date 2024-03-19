Thibaut Courtois OUT for the season, and faces a race to be fit for Euro 2024

Real Madrid and Belgium star Thibaut Courtois is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The goalkeeper has spent much of the season on the treatment table, after he was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in August. Courtois underwent surgery for the injury.

The 31-year-old has not played a single minute all season, however – with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga heading to the Bernabeu as cover – and has been dealt another blow, this time with the other knee.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has deputised for Courtois at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Courtois is set to miss around two months of football, effectively ending his season.

The custodian is now set to miss the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City through injury – though Erling Haaland has potentially picked up a knock for that one, too. Real Madrid will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich, should they triumph over the European champions over two legs.

The former Chelsea star has 102 caps for the Red Devils.

