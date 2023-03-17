Thomas Tuchel set to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager: report

Real Madrid are lining Thomas Tuchel up as the man to replace Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

That's according to one report that says that the German is high on the list to replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both managers have been in charge of Chelsea, too, who Los Blancos drew in the Champions League quarter-finals, today.

So could Real Madrid replace the last coach to win the Champions League with the one to win it before him?

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly learning Spanish, ahead of securing the Real Madrid job in the summer after Carlo Ancelotti leaves

Thomas Tuchel has been a hit in his other jobs (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

That's according to SportBILD (opens in new tab), who says that Tuchel is ready to become the manager of the 14-time European champions – despite interest from other places.

The German has been out of work since the start of the season, when he was sacked by Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge following an average start to the campaign. Since then, his name hasn't been out of the gossip column.

Most often touted have been Tottenham Hotspur, enduring a drab season under another former Chelsea man, Antonio Conte. Plenty of signs point to Spurs re-hiring Mauricio Pochettino, however, while Tuchel may be underwhelmed with the options available in the squad at Spurs. Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping tabs on the former Borussia Dortmund manager, with Julian Nagelsmann not fully convincing the Allianz Arena bosses so far.

Julian Nagelsmann might be replaced at Bayern Munich this summer (Image credit: PA Images)

Then there's Paris Saint-Germain, who are almost certainly going to part with Christophe Galtier at the end of the season following a fifth Champions League last-16 exit in seven. Tuchel's time in Paris ended somewhat acrimoniously apparently – though he has been mentioned as a potential option to return to the Parc Des Princes.

At Real Madrid, Tuchel may be under scrutiny for his style of play, which was criticised at Chelsea, despite huge success. His record in finals would also be a talking point: though he won the Champions League with Chelsea, he also lost the FA Cup final twice and League Cup final in his time in west London.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will retire (opens in new tab) when his time at Real Madrid comes to an end.