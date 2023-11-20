Total whiteout! These STUNNING Adidas Crazyfast boots have £90 off for Black Friday - but only for players brave to wear white

Pro:Direct are getting into the Black Friday spirit early by slashing the price on one of their top-end models of football boots by an incredible £90!

A clean, all-white version of the Adidas X Crazyfast.1 FG boots now costs just £130, having originally retailed at £220. With so many amazing Black Friday deals for football fans – particularly Black Friday deals on football boots – I think this will be one of the best we see in 2023.

The clue is in the name, the Crazyfast.1 is for tricky attacking players, and the choice of boots for the likes of Diogo Jota, Moussa Diaby and Jarrod Bowen.

Players who opt for pure white boots have to be brave, though. With the winter months upon us, mud-caked boots are inevitable - while brutish defenders will look to land a leveller on you early on in games.

White boots aren't for the faint-hearted, but if you can handle them, this mega saving simply cannot be missed.

"Forget everything you knew about fast," Adidas says. "X Crazyfast has been engineered using lightweight components specifically designed for acceleration and dribbling at speed. So when you step onto the field, into the cage or wherever you play, in X Crazyfast the only speed limit is the one set by you."

The boots are loaded with features: Adidas' Aerocage technology, Aeropacity speedskin and speedframe outsole, all engineered with performance benefits in mind.

My final piece of advice: if you haven't ordered this boot before, I recommend going up half a size on the X range.