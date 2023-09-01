Tottenham Hotspur make ambitious move for England international in huge statement of intent: report

Tottenham Hotspur have made an audacious late move to sign an England international in the dying hours of the transfer window.

The Lilywhites managed to rake in a huge fee from selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich but are yet to make a major signing since their all-time scorer left for the Bundesliga. Brennan Johnson has been rumoured but that move now looks to be in doubt over a difference in valuation of the player with his employers, Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic claim that a £20 million bid has been rejected for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly – but another England international could be set to join Spurs.

Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth is linked with Tottenham (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Tottenham have contacted Chelsea over the signing of Conor Gallagher, according to The Mail with one more midfielder wanted by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Gallagher has been a regular starter for new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino so far but with Cole Palmer joining the west Londoners, the midfielder might find his minutes limited this season.

VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day

Tottenham may also be selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Fulham, as per the Mail, meaning that Postecoglou would have the likes of Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Giovani Lo Celso and Gallagher at his disposal.

Fulham actually beat Spurs in the League Cup this week when the Australian rotated his side, with some fans disappointed that an unfamiliar side were knocked out of a tournament that presented a real shot of glory for the club after 15 trophyless campaigns in a row.

Conor Gallagher is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham go away to Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League.

Gallagher is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to fill the gap left by their all-time record goalscorer, while Djed Spence has been linked with an exit this summer after making just four appearances since signing last summer.