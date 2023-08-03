Tottenham Hotspur in talks with Argentine wonderkid replacement for Harry Kane: report

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with a supremely talented young striker to step into Harry Kane's role in the long-term.

The Mail reported recently that Bayern Munich were close to making a "historic" move for the England captain, who has just one year remaining on his current contract. It is believed that Tottenham and Bayern are still some way apart in terms of the fee needed to take Kane to Bavaria, however.

With a deal looking likely, however, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is facing the very real possibility of losing his talismanic forward – and the club are making plans for a succession plan.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou may well lose Harry Kane this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As first reported by Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlot, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Lilywhites are in talks with Rosario Central star, Alejo Veliz.

"There’s no agreement in place between all parties but negotiations are concrete," Romano tweeted. "Decision to be made in [a] few days."

Still just 19 years old, Veliz has a goal record of almost one in three for his club over the last two years and is yet to make his international debut. A typically Argentine striker with plenty of energy and a high workrate out of possession, he also has the physical stature to match at 6ft 1.

Tottenham already have Richarlison as an option to play at No.9, while new signing Manor Solomon gives more depth to the wide attack.

Alejo Veliz is being targeted by Tottenham (Image credit: Rodrigo Valle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

It is believed that Veliz may be signed for just £10m, if Tottenham can get the deal over the line.

The teenager is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €7 million.

