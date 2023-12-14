Tottenham Hotspur to HIJACK Manchester United move for 'the next Romelu Lukaku' – who's already ripped Manchester City apart this season: report

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United could be going to war in the transfer market over the same striker.

The Lilywhites sold Harry Kane in the summer, with the Red Devils reportedly priced out of signing the England captain. Ultimately, Tottenham chose not to directly replace their all-time scorer, while Manchester United invested in Rasmus Hojlund.

But with both sides still in the market for another forward, the pair could chase the player, as Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag identify deficiencies in their strikeforces.

According to TEAMtalk, Lois Openda is on the radar for both sides.

The Belgian moved to RB Leipzig last summer and it has been suggested that he may be the long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the national setup. Former FourFourTwo columnist Seb Stafford-Bloor described the 23-year-old as "terrifying", suggesting he could be a big hit in the future.

Openda scored a brace against Manchester City away from home in the Champions League this season.

The Leipzig striker is also versatile enough to play across the frontline, meaning that he would be useful to both clubs targeting him as a utility player.

Transfermarkt values Openda at €55 million.

