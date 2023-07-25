Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham: 'The worst thing Harry Kane could do would be to sign a new contract at Spurs'

Tottenham all-time scorer Harry Kane should resist any efforts to get him to sign a new deal ahead of the new season.

That is the advice on offer from Tottenham Hotspur legend Teddy Sheringham, who believes the England captain needs to keep his options open even if he isn't sold before the transfer window shuts.

“I think the worst thing that Harry Kane could do would be to sign a new contract this summer," Sheringham tells Lord Ping. "He could be in a situation where things don’t go to plan with Ange and then he’s in a cycle where he has to wait for a new manager to come in.

"If he goes into the season without a new deal, he can watch how everything unfolds. Harry Kane will still be completely focussed on scoring goals for Tottenham and doing his best for the club. The dream scenario would be for him to perform well next season and be convinced that his future remains at the club.”

Sheringham also feels Kane is in a similar position to him when he made the decision to leave Spurs for Manchester United in 1997. Sheringham would go on to play a crucial role in a glittering spell for the Red Devils, scoring crucial goals as Sir Alex Ferguson's side clinched a treble in 1999.

“Harry is in a very similar situation to where I was with the club," the former England man explains. "He will want the best players playing alongside him and he will want to be playing against the best players in the Champions League, obviously that isn’t happening at Tottenham this season. I really hope that he stays, but I don’t expect him to make the decision anytime soon.”

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.