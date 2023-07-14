Tottenham Hotspur chasing £70m striker to replace Harry Kane: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be on the verge of losing Harry Kane this summer, but the club are already lining up his replacement.

Bayern Munich are currently in talks with Spurs to sign Kane, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly meeting with officials from the German champions to discuss a potential deal. Bayern have already had two bids rejected this window, the highest offer believed to be in the region of £80m.

While Spurs are reluctant to sell their 29-year-old talismanic striker, Kane has just one year remaining on his contract and could leave for free next summer, which could force the club into selling.

Tottenham have already lined up his replacement, though, with Italian outlet Foot Mercato reporting that they want Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Signed from Fiorentina in January 2022, the Serbian cost Juve around £70m including add-ons, but just 18 months after moving to Turin he could be on the move to London.

Still only 23, Vlahovic has struggled to impress at Juventus since his big-money arrival, scoring just 14 times in 42 games across all competitions last season.

Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer have both been linked with moves away, too, though the report suggests Juventus would much prefer to sell Vlahovic, who they believe is replaceable up front.

Vlahovic has struggled to fully impress at Juventus (Image credit: Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

With his contract running until 2026, he won't come cheap, though. Foot Mercato suggest Juventus want more than £60m for him, albeit a figure Spurs would comfortably be able to afford should they sell Kane this summer.

Now managed by Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have had a long-standing interest in Vlahovic. Along with north London rivals Arsenal, Spurs reportedly missed out on his signature 18 months ago to Juve, and are determined not to make the same mistake again, should Kane depart the club.

Chelsea and PSG are also reportedly interested in the Serbian, meaning it's far from a foregone conclusion that Spurs will win the race.

Transfermartk values Vlahovic at £60m.

Tottenham are reportedly keen on replacing Kane with Vlahovic (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

More Tottenham Hotspur news

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.