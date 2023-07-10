Tottenham Hotspur report: Harry Kane has agreed Bayern Munich move, ahead of decisive third bid

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has agreed his move to Bayern Munich, despite his club batting away two offers.

The serial Bundesliga champions reportedly launched an initial bid which was rejected out of hand by Tottenham, said to be worth around £60 million. The Mail has since reported that Bayern Munich's follow-up package is worth around £70m – and will be dismissed by the London giants, too.

Chairman Daniel Levy is said to be holding out for a nine-figure sum for his mercurial striker, who bagged 30 goals last season. Now, the Bavarians are set to make a third bid, which could prove decisive to the player's future.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wants £100m for Harry Kane (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, however, Kane has agreed terms with Bayern over a move.

"Previous reports revealed that Bayern have already managed to agree personal terms with Kane after a private meeting took place behind Spurs’ back," according to the piece.

With the striker apparently keen on the switch to Germany, the ball now appears to be firmly in his court as to whether he looks to force a move or not. Kane was a target for Manchester City in 2021 and unsuccessfully tried to pressure Spurs to sell him to the Etihad – but has spoken in the past about being content to remain in north London.

With Kane available for free next summer, Bayern may decide to pursue him at the expiry of his current contract – though they could face competition for his signature. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the England star only for the Red Devils to feel they couldn't compete for him this summer due to Spurs' financial demands.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Harry Kane, too (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

At 30 years old, Kane is still yet to win a major trophy in his career, despite being the all-time record scorer for both club and country. Much of his motivation to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is said to stem from this, with the Lilywhites expected in transition this term under Ange Postecoglou and unable to compete at the very top.

Kane is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane stories

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.