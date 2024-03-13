Tottenham given green light to sign Arsenal academy graduate, in blockbuster move to ignite North London: report

Tottenham have been given the go-ahead to sign an Arsenal youth star, completing a long-awaited move.

The two North London clubs have a historic hate of one another with just a handful of stars having played for both this century. Most recently, Emmanuel Adebayor, William Gallas and David Bentley all ended up at Tottenham after stints at Arsenal.

But this potential move could be more reminiscent of Sol Campbell's controversial signing at Highbury, with a player still at his peak perhaps looking to move across the Seven Sisters Road after a spell in N5.

Sol Campbell infamously played for both Tottenham and Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to SportBILD, seven Bayern Munich stars are set to be axed this summer, with the likes of Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich up for the chop in the wake of FC Hollywood looking like losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

One of the most interesting prospective sales is Serge Gnabry, who Tottenham coveted in 2022, as per the Star. Ultimately, Bayern caved to the former Arsenal youth product's contract demands to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena – but in green-lighting his departure now, Die Roten are alerting a host of European clubs to the availability of a potential superstar.

Tottenham are still said to be interested in adding another forward to their frontline, with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson featuring most often this term, with Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic suffering with injury.

Serge Gnabry may be wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gnabry played in Arsenal's youth teams at the start of his career before heading back to his native Germany. In his only match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he famously scored four times in a 7-2 win.

The 28-year-old is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham and Arsenal stories

‘He speaks about football and about life - and he tells us some stories that stay inside our dressing room…’ Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario on what working with Ange Postecoglou is REALLY like, while boss Ange Postecoglou has said it’s hard to get recruitment wrong at Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal won't stop their search for a new forward, despite Kai Havertz performing well of late.

Arsenal risk losing Mikel Arteta, with Spaniard contacted over top European job, according to one report. Meanwhile, Wolves winger Pedro Neto is being chased by Arsenal and Liverpool.