Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs leading the race for West Brom’s Sam Johnstone

Tottenham Hotspur have identified West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone as the man to potentially replace Hugo Lloris.

According to ESPN, Spurs are currently favourites to land Johnstone ahead of Leeds United and West Ham United, who have both shown interest.

Jose Mourinho has been targeting a new goalkeeper with the experienced Lloris suffering a prolonged dip in form.

The 34-year-old has been an excellent servant to Tottenham during his nine years at the club but is no longer performing as consistently as he once did.

Johnstone, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, spent several years out on loan before joining West Brom on a permanent deal in July 2018.

He has been virtually ever-present since then, racking up 118 appearances for the club and helping them earn promotion from the Championship.

The Baggies goalkeeper been kept busy behind a porous defence, making the joint-most saves in the Premier League alongside Leeds’ Illan Meslier.

Johnstone was rewarded for his fine form in testing circumstances with a call-up to the England squad for the recent World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

He watched from the bench alongside Dean Henderson as Burnley’s Nick Pope, another Tottenham target, started all three games.

The 28-year-old’s first season at the top level has been something of a baptism of fire, with West Brom collecting just 21 points from their 30 games so far.

Despite last weekend’s shock 5-2 win over Chelsea, Sam Allardyce’s side face a battle against the odds to avoid relegation.

They sit second bottom of the table, eight points from safety, with games against Leicester City, Liverpool and West Ham still to come.