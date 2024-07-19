Tottenham poised for bargain striker - who's already rattled Arsenal fans: report

By
published

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to bring in a professional Gooner baiter to North London – and they can do it on a cut-price transfer

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal managers Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta respectively, on the first day of the Premier League season
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal managers Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking set to sign a cut-price superstar striker. The best part? He's already upset the other half of north London.

It's been a steady start to the transfer window for the Lilywhites, with Archie Gray the headline acquisition. Lucas Bergvall has linked up in north London, too – but there are still deficiencies to address in attack.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 