Tottenham poised for bargain striker - who's already rattled Arsenal fans: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking set to sign a cut-price superstar striker. The best part? He's already upset the other half of north London.

It's been a steady start to the transfer window for the Lilywhites, with Archie Gray the headline acquisition. Lucas Bergvall has linked up in north London, too – but there are still deficiencies to address in attack.

The club didn't replace all-time record scorer Harry Kane directly, instead opting to bring in Brennan Johnson as an option out wide. But now, Tottenham might be set for the centre-forward they crave at an excellent price.

Harry Kane left Tottenham without a proper replacement arriving in his place (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from The Sun, via TEAMtalk, says that the price of Ivan Toney has dropped to just £50 million. Spurs are in the driving seat, too, with other clubs prioritising other players.

Arsenal have moved on from wanting to sign Toney, while Manchester United have brought in Joshua Zirkzee. With the player obviously keen on a move, Tottenham are the only member of the so-called Big Six left in the race.

VIDEO Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

The England star has already endeared himself to Spurs fans, too. Toney tweeted, "Nice kick about with the boys," after Brentford beat Arsenal in their first-ever Premier League game, sparking upset from Gooners – as Mikel Arteta himself used the post itself as motivation to get a result in the return fixture, when Amazon's All Or Nothing documentary caught the Basque boss showing his stars Toney's words in a team talk.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there doesn't appear to be any new information in this latest report. Tottenham seem simply to be leading the race for Toney by process of elimination – and there's no certainty that they're still eyeing him as a serious target, with the likes of West Ham United linked, too.

Euro 2024 star Ivan Toney is being linked with Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has netted 169 club career goals in 418 games – but Spurs may passing on his signature for more of a ‘false nine’ type. TEAMtalk's report claims that the club are in contact over a move for Jonathan David.

Toney is worth €50 million, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires next year.

