Tottenham Hotspur to sell €45m midfield star to Atletico Madrid in surprise move: report
Tottenham Hotspur are set to sell one midfield general as the Ange Postecoglou revolution continues
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell one of their key midfielders for €45 million.
Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time reshaping a squad that finished eighth in the table last term, bringing in fresh new signings. Manor Soloman has recently agreed a deal to join, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has signed, while loanees from last term Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have signed permanently.
In arguably the most important move for the Tottenham squad, England international James Maddison has been brought in to fill the obvious void in central creativity – but the 26-year-old's emergence may force out another established player in the side.
According to Spanish outlet AS, Spurs are ready to let Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave, with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone desperate to pounce.
Although Hojbjerg isn't one of the flashier members of the Tottenham side, he has been a staple under multiple managers since joining under Jose Mourinho. A leader in the centre of the park, he does a lot of the unglamorous work in the engine room – and earlier on in his career, was beloved by Pep Guardiola as a future star.
Spurs are said to be demanding €40m for the Dane, who they picked up for just £15m from Southampton, the same summer that full-back Kyle Walker-Peters moved in the opposite direction.
With Rodrigo Bentancur recovering from a long-term injury, losing Hojbjerg may have to facilitate a move for a replacement, with Postecoglou expected to play a 4-3-3 like he did at Celtic.
According to the report, Hojbjerg sees the opportunity to play Champions League football at the Wanda Metropolitano as a decisive factor in any deal that sees him leave north London.
The 27-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €45m.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
