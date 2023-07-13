Tottenham Hotspur to sell €45m midfield star to Atletico Madrid in surprise move: report

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell one of their key midfielders for €45 million.

Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time reshaping a squad that finished eighth in the table last term, bringing in fresh new signings. Manor Soloman has recently agreed a deal to join, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has signed, while loanees from last term Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have signed permanently.

In arguably the most important move for the Tottenham squad, England international James Maddison has been brought in to fill the obvious void in central creativity – but the 26-year-old's emergence may force out another established player in the side.

James Maddison has joined Tottenham from relegated Leicester City (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet AS, Spurs are ready to let Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave, with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone desperate to pounce.

Although Hojbjerg isn't one of the flashier members of the Tottenham side, he has been a staple under multiple managers since joining under Jose Mourinho. A leader in the centre of the park, he does a lot of the unglamorous work in the engine room – and earlier on in his career, was beloved by Pep Guardiola as a future star.

Spurs are said to be demanding €40m for the Dane, who they picked up for just £15m from Southampton, the same summer that full-back Kyle Walker-Peters moved in the opposite direction.

With Rodrigo Bentancur recovering from a long-term injury, losing Hojbjerg may have to facilitate a move for a replacement, with Postecoglou expected to play a 4-3-3 like he did at Celtic.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may be leaving Tottenham (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to the report, Hojbjerg sees the opportunity to play Champions League football at the Wanda Metropolitano as a decisive factor in any deal that sees him leave north London.

The 27-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €45m.

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.