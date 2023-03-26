Tottenham report: Spurs dealt blow as managerial candidate ruled out of job
Tottenham could be looking for a successor to Antonio Conte in the coming days
Tottenham are unlikely to be able to prise Roberto De Zerbi away from Brighton, according to reports.
Spurs (opens in new tab) could be on the lookout for a new manager as early as Monday, with Antonio Conte on the brink of the sack.
This has been an underwhelming season for the north Londoners, and Conte's public criticism of the team and the club after last weekend's 3-3 draw with Southampton (opens in new tab) has left him in danger of losing his job.
"Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don't play for something important, yeah," he said when asked why Spurs kept surrendering leads.
"They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham's story is this.
"Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here."
Julian Nagelsmann is one man who has been linked with the job following his sacking from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab), while Mauricio Pochettino could return for a second spell in charge.
Tottenham are also thought to be considering De Zerbi, who has made Brighton (opens in new tab) Champions League contenders this season.
But they could struggle to land the Italian, who is only a few months into his tenure on the south coast.
According to Team Talk (opens in new tab), Brighton will resist any attempts from rival clubs to snap up De Zerbi.
That stance is only reinforced by the fact that the Seagulls have already lost one manager this season, with Graham Potter joining Chelsea (opens in new tab) in September.
Tottenham will therefore have to look elsewhere in their search for a new head coach, should one be required.
