Tottenham report: Spurs set to "sign off" EIGHT transfers by New Year

Tottenham are primed for a busy winter window, with plenty of players coming in and out of the club, according to sources.

Spurs insider John Wenham, who regularly breaks stories on his Lilywhite Rose channels, says that as many as eight players could be set to leave the club on loan as Tottenham shake up their squad for Antonio Conte, while many sources claim that the club could be busy bringing players in this January.

“There are a fair few players who should go out in January,” Wenham told Football Insider.

“I’ve spoken about [Dilan] Markanday and [Harvey] White before but another one who could go is Malachi Fagan-Walcott. He had a loan spell with Dundee last year but that was cut short after he picked up an injury.

“I’m expecting these loans to be signed off by 1 January. There are maybe seven or eight players who could all go out from the Under-23s.”

On top of the youngsters, there should be plenty of activity in the first-team squad.

Tottenham have a number of players who have struggled to impress this season, with the likes of Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele failing to flourish now that Jose Mourinho's coaching shackles have released them. Harry Kane is still a target for Manchester City, while Steven Bergwijn has been monitored by Ajax.

With Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge tentatively describing the upcoming window as "busy-ish", there could be up to three significant departures from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte is said to still be assessing his squad but it's likely that new stars will be drafted in, too.

Antonio Rudiger is a target for the north Londoners, since he's running his contract down at Chelsea, while Matthijs De Ligt has rather hopefully been linked in the past. Tottenham are said to be fighting Arsenal for both Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic, too.

There's a lack of creativity at Tottenham, too. The Lilywhites may well hone in on a new playmaker, while talk of Gareth Bale returning to the club seemingly never ends.